4-legged friend and fireworks: How you should prepare for the holiday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Fourth of July is just days away and several firework shows are expected across the Denver metro area. But even though the fireworks may be exciting for humans, our dogs don’t always feel the same.

“I have worked to just learn who is all doing shows in the area and mapping out and choosing to be away,” Meredith Lafevers, a dog trainer and parents in Denver said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with a local veterinarian who said it’s all about dog owners being prepared.

“We know the Fourth of July is celebrated from the first of July to the 10th, so plan ahead based on what your neighborhood fireworks are like,” Dr. Beth Spencer, the owner of Goodheart Animal Health Center said.

Spencer provided some tips to keep in mind so your dog feels safe:

Have a noise resistant inside room for your dog to hunker down in during the fireworks. Exercise your pets during the day before fireworks start to help get out some jitters and energy. Talk to your vet about what medication would be helpful for your pet. Look into hiring a trainer to help with noise reactions. Spend time with your pets during the fireworks, do not coddle them but let them know everything is fine. Look into a thunder vest or other items like diffusers and music to help sooth.

“For people who want to pop off illegal fireworks please don’t do that. Not only do our dogs suffer but our veterans with P.T.S.D. as well,” Lafevers said.

Spencer said medication like trazadone can be helpful but if you’re looking for that prescription for the Fourth you should get in touch with your vet now because majority of offices will be closed Sunday.

“There are a lot of prescription requests especially with the fourth on a Sunday, so talk to your vet get that refill so you aren’t stuck without it,” Spencer said.

If you’re looking for other options to calm your pets, Quality Paws Natural Pet in Denver has a selection of CBD and calming treats.

“With CBD you can use it situationally. Give a dosage prior to it getting dark and when it gets dark and dosing through the night as needed,” Danielle Jarock, owner Quality Paws Natural Pet said.

Jarock said they have a variety of forms of CBD for your pets and if you come into the store they can help talk to you about dosage.

Spencer said CBD is good for some dogs in some situations but recommends you reach out to your vet prior to giving your pet CBD.