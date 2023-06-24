DENVER (KDVR) — Four juveniles allegedly attempted to run over a bicyclist and led police on a short pursuit in a stolen SUV before they crashed early Saturday.

Just before 12:45 a.m., Aurora Police Department said they noticed a suspicious vehicle near Colfax Avenue and Havana Street that attempted to run over a bicyclist.

They realized the white 4-door SUV was a stolen vehicle, and began a pursuit through the Anschutz Medical Campus, according to a tweet from APD.

The pursuit did not last long, as police said the SUV crashed into a black sedan when they turned off campus onto Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

There were four girls in the SUV that were all injured, according to APD. Two of them sustained minor injuries, police said, but the other two suffered from a broken leg, and one of them had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The driver of the black sedan, an adult male, had sustained minor injuries, police said.