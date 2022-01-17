4 injured in Adams County disturbance involving weapons

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says four people were hospitalized Monday morning following a disturbance.

It happened at 7052 Pecos St. around 1:30 a.m. where there was a disturbance with weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

Four people were found with injuries from the incident and were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The sheriff’s office said they were unable to determine if this was a mutual combative situation or not. They said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or threats to the community stemming from this incident.