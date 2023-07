DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after a three-car crash on Wednesday night, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Parker and Arapahoe roads around 7:20 p.m. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, AFR said. All four have been taken to the hospital.

AFR paramedics were assisting in the incident.