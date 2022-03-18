ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department says Interstate 76 will be closed for four hours after the morning commute due to a beer truck that was improperly loaded.

The closure will be the eastbound lanes of I-76 at Wadsworth Boulevard and is expected to start around 9 a.m.

“There will be a full closure for 4 hours after rush hour. Too much beer is never a good thing,” APD said.

The detour for the closure will be eastbound Interstate 70 to Sheridan Boulevard, then north to I-76. You can also take eastbound I-70 to Federal Boulevard, then go north to I-76.

We will update this story when the interstate reopens.