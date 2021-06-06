Hikers sustain minor injuries in avalanche on Torreys Peak

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Four hikers got caught up in an avalanche on Torreys Peak and swept into a rock field Sunday.

Around 9:05 a.m., the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of an avalanche on Torreys Peak.

Clear Creek County undersheriff Bruce Snelling said six people were hiking together but only four were caught in the avalanche.

CCCSD, EMS, an alpine rescue team, Summit Search and Rescue, and two Flight for Life helicopters responded to the scene.

After reaching the injured hikers, rescuers determined their injuries were minor and all parties escaped with minor injuries.