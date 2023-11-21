DENVER (KDVR) — Four men were found shot dead at an Adams County home on Tuesday afternoon, investigators said.

It happened in the 8400 block of Franklin Drive, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Someone reported a gunshot victim at 4:25 p.m., the spokesperson said. Responding deputies found a locked-up house, only to get inside and find four adults dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the dead and died by suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Deputies were interviewing family and neighbors and were waiting to obtain a search warrant Tuesday night.