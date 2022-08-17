DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis revealed on Wednesday that $1.35 billion worth of TABOR checks have already been cashed by Coloradans since they were sent out in early August.

That total figure indicates that more than half of TABOR recipients have received those reimbursements. Now that the waiting has come and gone, here are some ways you can spend the money if you’re looking to enjoy it.

See the Colorado Rapids push for the playoffs

The MLS season is nearing its peak and the Colorado franchise has just 10 games remaining in its schedule.

Currently, the boys in the burgundy sit 10th in the Western Conference. However, due to having a few games in hand on those above them in the rankings, two wins could land them in 6th place by Sunday morning.

The Rapids play Wednesday night on the road, but you can catch them in person on Saturday, Aug. 20 when they take on the Houston Dynamo at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park at 7 p.m.

Explore the era of the Pharaoh

A show roughly 5,000 years in the making is currently on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

“Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs” puts on display the everyday life of those living along the Nile in 3000 B.C.

The time is running out on this exhibit’s stay in the Denver area, however, so if you are interested in taking in this exhibit, be sure to snag your ticket before it closes on Sept. 5.

Robert Plant returns to the North American stage Led Zepplin debuted on

It was the day after Christmas in 1968, and Denver’s legendary concert promoter Barry Fey had managed somehow managed to grab a gift for all rock-lovers of the region. That gift was bringing Led Zepplin to Red Rocks Amphitheater for the band’s first-ever North American Performance.

Fast forward to 2022, and the legendary British rock band’s frontman is headed back to the stage where he launched his North American career all those years ago.

You can catch Robert Plant at Red Rocks on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

Colorado Symphony: 50 years of John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High

John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High record from 1972 is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

In honor of the album that highlights some of the state’s finer points, the Colorado Symphony plans to perform alongside archival footage from John Denver’s previous performances in an ode to the anniversary. In addition to previously recorded performances from Denver, the symphony will be joined by some of his former band members.

If you want to catch this unique take on Denver’s works, you can still grab a ticket to the Sept. 8 performance that will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall.