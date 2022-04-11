Denver (KDVR) — Four different wildfires sparked across Colorado on Sunday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says fire danger will remain high in Colorado this week.

Here’s what we know about each of the wildfires on Monday:

Paws Fire- Pueblo

Firefighters in Pueblo battled a wildfire on Sunday that burned around 18 acres along the Arkansas River. No structures were damaged. The fire is 75% contained. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Teller County fire

A fire started near Cripple Creek on Sunday after a campfire was left unattended. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said 20 people were evacuated from the area during the fire. It burned a total of three acres and is 100% contained.

El Paso County fire- Peyton

A wildfire started in Peyton around 5:13 p.m. Sunday and forced several residents to evacuate. Residents were allowed to return home after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The fire burned a total of 38 acres and is 100% contained.

Wiggins fire

A fourth fire started near Wiggins north of the Empire Reservoir on Sunday afternoon. Heavy smoke from the fire caused a 3-car crash. The wildfire burned 35-40 acres and is 100% contained. The fire started due to a blown transformer.

Preventing wildfires

Here are some tips to prevent wildfires from the NWS:

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep your vehicle off dry grass

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Evacuate if fire or smoke is heading your way

Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials

The National Weather Service said strong winds and fire danger will continue on Tuesday with gusts around 90 mph possible in the mountains.

