DENVER (KDVR) — For the third day in a row, a handful of Denver schools will be released early due to the heat.

On Thursday, four Denver Public Schools campuses will have an early dismissal. The Pinpoint Weather team said the high will be above average in the upper 90s, which could create a warm environment for schools without air conditioning.

The following schools will be released early on Thursday:

Asbury Elementary Bradley Elementary Cory Elementary Thomas Jefferson High School

This is the first time this week that a high school has been included in the list. This will also be the second early dismissal day this week for Asbury, Bradley and Cory Elementary.

Denver Public Schools had identified 55 campuses without air conditioning, and 24 have either gotten or are slated to get it through a voter-approved, $795 million bond measure for building and maintaining schools district-wide.

According to the district, Asbury, Bradley and Cory Elementary do not have AC and will be prioritized for future funding.

Thomas Jefferson High School is on the list of schools with air conditioning in progress. The school is expected to get AC by 2024.

The disruption is the third so far this school year, which just started on Monday for Denver Public Schools. The return to classes coincided with a heat wave in the Denver metro area, which has already seen record-breaking high temperatures this week.

