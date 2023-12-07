(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Four people are dead and one is injured following a shooting northeast of Peyton that happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), a shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 21000 block of Akawi Way, northeast of Peyton in unincorporated El Paso County. Due to the distance, deputies did not arrive at the scene until after Midnight.

EPSO said when deputies arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside the home. The man was given medical attention, and EPSO said the Tactical Support Group (TSG) responded based on the initial investigation. The TSG includes SWAT, negotiators, medics, K9, robotic assets, and other necessary resources, EPSO said.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The SWAT team eventually made its way inside the home, finding four people dead. The relationships between the people involved have not been determined yet, and their identities are not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will identify the people killed and the cause and manner of death.

EPSO said initial information reveals that the shooting occurred before the arrival of law enforcement, and all involved have been accounted for. There is no threat to the community, EPSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.