4 dead in head-on crash near Wyoming border on Highway 85

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Four people are dead after a crash that happened at 2:30 in the morning near the Wyoming border on Highway 85.

Two vehicles crashed head-on near mile marker 306, according to police. There were two people who died in each vehicle involved.

One of the vehicles was a 2015 Jeep, and the other was a 2018 Honda. The Jeep was driving southbound and crossed the line into the other direction and hit the other vehicle head-on, police said.

A 30-year-old male driver of the Jeep and a 30-year-old male passenger were killed.

A 22-year-old driver and a 24-year-old female passenger were killed in the Honda.

Colorado State Patrol said they are investigating whether the Jeep driver was impaired.