4 dead in head-on crash near Wyoming border on Highway 85

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Four people are dead after a crash that happened at 2:30 in the morning near the Wyoming border on Highway 85.

Two vehicles crashed head-on near mile marker 306, according to police. There were two people who died in each vehicle involved.

One of the vehicles was a 2015 Jeep, and the other was a 2018 Honda. The Jeep was driving southbound and crossed the line into the other direction and hit the other vehicle head-on, police said.

A 30-year-old male driver of the Jeep and a 30-year-old male passenger were killed.

A 22-year-old driver and a 24-year-old female passenger were killed in the Honda.

Colorado State Patrol said they are investigating whether the Jeep driver was impaired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories