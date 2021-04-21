4-day-old horse stolen from Weld County farm

This 4-day-old horse was stolen from a farm in Weld County on the morning of April 21, 2021. (Credit: Chad Vallad)

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Weld County are investigating after a young horse was stolen from a farm.

The owner of the horse, Chad Vallad, told FOX31 News that the baby gypsy colt was stolen sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 4-day-old Gypsy colt that was stolen from a farm just north of Fort Lupton. If you have info, call Deputy Chris Cantin at (970) 400-4182. More details in the release. pic.twitter.com/IbxuAhIaNd — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) April 21, 2021

“He has very distinct markings and is only days old,” Vallad said in a Facebook post. “He was with his mama and fine last night around 10:30 p.m.”

Vallad filed a report with the Weld County Sheriff’s Department and the Colorado Department of Agriculture brand inspector. The Gypsy colt is said to be worth $12,000.

If you have info, call Deputy Chris Cantin at (970) 400-4182.