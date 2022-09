LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is investigating a fire that completely destroyed four commercial trucks on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at the Forge Campus at 815 SW 14th St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.