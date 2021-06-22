4 Colorado universities become ‘Hunger Free’ and ‘Healthy Minds’ locations

DENVER (KDVR) — Four of Colorado’s universities have received “Hunger Free” and “Healthy Minds” designations on their campuses from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Colorado State University, Colorado State University Pueblo, Fort Lewis College, and Metropolitan State University of Denver have all completed the Hunger Free and Healthy Minds checklists, providing nutritional and mental health assistance.

“Colorado is breaking down barriers and stigmas and making it easier for students to focus on learning by working to erase hunger and provide mental health services,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

All four universities receiving the designation have food pantries, run the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, keep tabs on their students’ food insecurities, and host at least one food security event per year.

CSU Pueblo is hosting a drag show this year called “Drag Me to Mother Earth,” a show about food security, sustainability and accessing the school’s food pantry.

The four universities also offer multiple mental health resources and programs for their students. These programs include free activities, like the yoga and dance classes Metropolitan State University of Denver offers its students.

These checklists are part of a CDHE initiative called “Colorado Rises.” The program aims for 66% of Colorado’s adult population to receive a certificate or degree by 2025.

Colorado Rises attributes student success to removing obstacles like hunger and mental healthcare.