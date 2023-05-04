DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you want to grab a mimosa and some waffles with friends or find a great spot to get brunch for Mother’s Day, there are many great spots across Colorado.
Yelp recently released a list of the top 100 brunch spots for Mother’s Day. Yelp said the list is an all-time list of the best brunch spots based on a large concentration of reviews.
What Colorado restaurants made the list?
In the top 100 list, four Colorado restaurants were included. Here is a look at the Colorado brunch spots that made the list:
- At number 45 on the list is Urban Egg in the Denver Tech Center
- At number 65 on the list is Creekside Café and Grill in Steamboat Springs
- At number 85 on the list is The Buff Restaurant in Boulder
- At number 87 on the list is Vintage in Vail
Top 10
Here is a look at the top 10 brunch restaurants across the United States, according to reviews on Yelp:
- Cafe Kacao– Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Comfort Cafe– San Antonio, Texas
- The Wild Chive– Long Beach, California
- Crackings– Destin, Florida
- Immigrant Son Caffe– Ventura, California
- Creamy Spoon French Bistro– Glendale, California
- The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery– Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- Flavor Rich Restaurant– Suwanee, Georgia
- Savorez– Wilmington, North Carolina
- The Getaway Cafe– Meyers, California
While only four Colorado restaurants made the top 100, there are many others that are excellent choices.