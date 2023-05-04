DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you want to grab a mimosa and some waffles with friends or find a great spot to get brunch for Mother’s Day, there are many great spots across Colorado.

Yelp recently released a list of the top 100 brunch spots for Mother’s Day. Yelp said the list is an all-time list of the best brunch spots based on a large concentration of reviews.

What Colorado restaurants made the list?

In the top 100 list, four Colorado restaurants were included. Here is a look at the Colorado brunch spots that made the list:

Top 10

Here is a look at the top 10 brunch restaurants across the United States, according to reviews on Yelp:

  1. Cafe Kacao– Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  2. Comfort Cafe– San Antonio, Texas
  3. The Wild Chive– Long Beach, California
  4. Crackings– Destin, Florida
  5. Immigrant Son Caffe– Ventura, California
  6. Creamy Spoon French Bistro– Glendale, California
  7. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery– Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
  8. Flavor Rich Restaurant– Suwanee, Georgia
  9. Savorez– Wilmington, North Carolina
  10. The Getaway Cafe– Meyers, California

While only four Colorado restaurants made the top 100, there are many others that are excellent choices.