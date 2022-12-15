DENVER (KDVR) – After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation’s top communities for supporting arts, but that’s not the only Colorado city to make the grade.

On Thursday, SMU DaTaArts published its annually released list of the top cities when it comes to art vibrancy, and for the first time since 2019, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood community has returned to that list.

This seventh annual installment pointed to an improved effort from the Denver area, but it wasn’t the only art-lifting community in the state to carry detectable levels of artistic support.

Colorado’s most art-vibrant communities

This list was developed by researchers over at SMU DaTaArts who looked at 900 communities across the country, evaluating each one’s overall level of supply, demand and governmental support for the arts as a public-serving entity.

“The return on an investment in the arts is a community that pulsates with life, vigor, and activity,” Director of SMU DaTaArts Dr. Zannie Voss said.

The 900 communities examined by SMU DaTaArts researchers were broken down into the following three categories:

Larger Cities Carries a population larger than 1 million

Medium Cities Carries a population ranging between 100,000 and 1 million

Small Cities Carries a population ranging between 10,000 and 50,000



Among the highest-ranked cities for each of these divisions is a Colorado community. Here is how each of those rankings broke down.

How Denver fairs among the large cities

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, Massachusetts

Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville, Maryland

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York – New Jersey

Newark, New jersey – Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon – Washington

Salt Lake City, Utah (First time our Western Slope neighbors have made the list)

San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, California

Seattle-Bellevue-Kent, Washington

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia – Maryland – West Virginia

How Colorado’s medium cities ranked

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Boulder

Bozeman, Montana

Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa

Ithaca, New York

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigian

Missoula, Montana

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

San Rafael, California

Santa Fe, New Mexico

How Colorado’s small cities ranked

Bennington, Vermont

Brevard, North Carolina

Easton, Maryland

Glenwood Springs

Hailey, Idaho

Hudson, New York

Jackson, Wyoming – Idaho

Key West, Florida

Steamboat Springs

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

So with Boulder, Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and the metro Denver area all making the list of towns that support the arts and those who produce them, it would be beyond safe to say that Colorado is among the most art-vibrant states in the country.