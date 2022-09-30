DENVER (KDVR) — If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.

The Bourbon Review put the list together and it was presented by Buffalo Trace at the end of August.

Whether you are looking for a neat pour or an old fashioned, these Colorado bourbon bars are considered some of the best in the western United States:

The Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge

The Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge, Arvada

This bourbon bar is located in Olde Town Arvada and is also a top-rated place on Google with 4.7 stars for 1,085 reviews.

Bull and Bush

Bull and Bush, Denver

This bourbon bar is located in Denver near Cherry Creek and is also a top-rated place on Google with 4.6 stars for 1,185 reviews.

The Whiskey

The Whiskey, Fort Collins

This bourbon bar is located in Old Town Fort Collins and is also a top-rated place on Google with 4.6 stars for 980 reviews.

Four Seasons Vail

Four Seasons Vail

This bourbon bar, The Remedy Bar, is located in the Four Seasons Vail and is a top-rated place on Google with 4.7 stars for 256 reviews.

Here is a look at the full list of bourbon bars in the west:

“Every year since 2013, our editorial board has combed the country as we continuously listen to our social media followers to find the places that have the most expansive whiskey lists, mix the most exciting cocktails, select the best single barrels, and most importantly – have a team of hardworking, passionate, and knowledgeable bourbon lovers behind the sticks,” The Bourbon Review shared.

You can see the full rankings for every area of the country here.