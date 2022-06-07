BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four cities, including Boulder, Lafayette, Superior, and Louisville, will host city council meetings on Tuesday evening to discuss potential new ordinances for weapon control.

In Lafayette at 5:30 p.m., city council is expected to express its strong support for Colorado local governments to enact and enforce local firearm regulations and implore the Colorado General Assembly to enact statewide laws to address gun violence and prevention.

In Superior at 8 p.m., city council will discuss incorporating elements that are now allowed under the new state law, which include: banning trigger activators, added definitions, possession and sale of illegal weapons, assault weapons, restrict the possession of firearms that lack serial numbers (“ghost guns”), and impose a waiting period on the purchase of firearms.

In Louisville at 6 p.m., city council will hold a second reading about an ordinance that would ban trigger activators, confirm that the legal age to possess firearms in Louisville is 21, restrict the possession of firearms that lack serial numbers (“ghost guns”), regulate the open carry of firearms in sensitive places, require certain signage at firearms dealers, and impose a waiting period on the purchase of firearms.

In Boulder at 6 p.m., city council will hold a virtual meeting that will include a second reading and consideration of a motion to adopt Ordinance 8494 amending Chapter 5, “General Offenses,” B.R.C. 1981, repealing Ordinances 8245 and 8259.

This would ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators, and raise the age to purchase firearms.

This reform comes after the horrific shooting at King Soopers in Boulder where ten people were murdered.

The tragedy caused the state of Colorado to pass a new law allowing cities to pass individual gun measures.