ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for four endangered missing children last seen on Friday afternoon.

The four children were all under the age of 10 and were all described as being Black with black or brown hair:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette, 4 foot, 1 inch tall and 60 pounds

7-year-old Heaven Myles, 3 foot, 10 inches and 52 pounds

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette, 3 foot, 5 inches tall and 45 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette, 3 foot, 2 inches tall, 45 pounds.

The children were believed to be with 47-year-old Howard Myles, who was described as a Black man, 5 foot, 10 inches, 170 pounds, with black or brown dreadlocks.

Four children reported missing out of Arapahoe County (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

One of four children reported missing in Arapahoe County (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Three of four kids reported missing out of Arapahoe County (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

A vehicle attached to the case was described as a gold or taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof, dark-tinted windows and an unknown license plate.

Law enforcement are very concerned about the safety of the children.

Anyone who sees the children was asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711