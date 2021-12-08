4 vehicles stolen from Denver lot, manager says suspects ‘knew exactly what was going on’

DENVER (KDVR) — A southwest Denver car lot is picking up the pieces and looking for missing vehicles, after a brazen, early morning theft.

Surveillance video shows suspects in the Colorado MotorCars lot, located at 1725 W. Mississippi Ave., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the general manager, the suspects broke into the office, stole keys to nearly 70 vehicles, but drove off with four.

“Once they got to the keys,” general manager Eric Scott said, “they got to everything else.”

Thanks to social media, two vehicles have since been recovered.

“They kinda knew exactly what was going on,” Scott said. “You can tell that they were somewhat organized.”

Scott said Denver Police did respond.

Late Wednesday afternoon, locksmiths were busy making replacement keys for all the cars remaining on the lot.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in the incident.