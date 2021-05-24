4-car crash on South Parker Road kills 1 person

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of South Parker Road and South Chambers Road.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said one person died after a serious crash that occurred on South Parker Road and South Chambers Road on Monday morning

At approximately 5:20 a.m. the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a four vehicle crash. The vehicles involved were a Ford pickup, a Mercedes, a Nissan SUV and a Mercury sedan.

The driver of the Ford pickup was driving northbound on Parker Road approaching a red light, police said. The other vehicles were waiting to turn when the Ford entered the intersection after the light had already been red.

The Ford hit all three of the vehicles, police reported.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Parker Adventist Hospital after the crash but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was a 54-year-old man from Aurora.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as a 43-year-old female from Aurora, was transported with moderate injuries.

Another driver was identified as a 36-year-old female, she was transported and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 32-year-old Heriberto Mondragon of Aurora. He was taken into custody following the crash. Neither he or the passenger sustained any injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.