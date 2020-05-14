Watch
Channel 2 News at 11:00

4 bullets go through woman’s Stapleton apartment: ‘I’m just terrified’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A northeast Denver woman is still shaken after four bullets recently ripped through her apartment’s sliding-glass door.

In mid-April, Rosemarie Chostler says she was sitting in her unit near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Moline Street when the shots rang out. 

It was about 2 a.m. She was awake at the time, looking at her bank account, to see if she had received her stimulus check.

“It sounded like a car hit my sliding-glass door,” says the 60-year-old grandmother of three. “I thought somebody had a baseball bat. I kept hearing: ‘bang, bang!'”

Nobody was hurt.

Living in her one-bedroom apartment, Chostler says she now has trouble sleeping at night.

She’s unsure if the gunfire was errant or a case of mistaken identity.

Denver police have made no arrests. No suspect description has been released.

“I’m just terrified,” Chostler says.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories