4 bullets go through woman’s Stapleton apartment: ‘I’m just terrified’

DENVER (KDVR) — A northeast Denver woman is still shaken after four bullets recently ripped through her apartment’s sliding-glass door.

In mid-April, Rosemarie Chostler says she was sitting in her unit near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Moline Street when the shots rang out.

It was about 2 a.m. She was awake at the time, looking at her bank account, to see if she had received her stimulus check.

“It sounded like a car hit my sliding-glass door,” says the 60-year-old grandmother of three. “I thought somebody had a baseball bat. I kept hearing: ‘bang, bang!'”

Nobody was hurt.

Living in her one-bedroom apartment, Chostler says she now has trouble sleeping at night.

She’s unsure if the gunfire was errant or a case of mistaken identity.

Denver police have made no arrests. No suspect description has been released.

“I’m just terrified,” Chostler says.