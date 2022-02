WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Four buildings have been evacuated after an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes in Westminster.

The buildings evacuated are numbered 16, 17, 18 and 19.

The complex is located on Sheridan Boulevard near Highway 36.

Northbound Sheridan is shut down from 80th Avenue to 88th Avenue. First responders are asking drivers to use Federal Boulevard or Lowell Boulevard.

FOX31 has several crews heading to the area. We will update this story as we learn more.