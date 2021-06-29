4 Aurora officers on paid leave after suspect injured from less-lethal shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Four Aurora police officers have been put on paid administrative leave after a domestic violence incident ended in serious injury of the suspect.

Officers responded to a fight between a male and female at the InTown Suites located at 14090 East Evans Ave. around 6 p.m. on Monday. The woman had obvious physical injuries and officers attempted to settle the male suspect down, police said.

The suspect had a metal object and when he would not cooperate, one officer shot him with a taser, according to the Aurora Police Department. When this effort was unsuccessful, another officer shot two rounds from a less-lethal shotgun which did not stop him.

Officers took the suspect to the ground, secured his arms and handcuffed him. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he received emergency medical treatment. He is expected to survive after one of the less-lethal shotgun rounds penetrated his abdomen.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will be assisted by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident, per Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s request.

All four officers were equipped with working body cameras during the incident.