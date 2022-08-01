Lexi Baca, pictured here with her mother, was found dead along a trail in Boulder County. (credit: Margo Baca)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies were able to trace leads to New Mexico after investigators found a dead woman near a popular trailhead in the county last week.

FOX31 learned the victim is 25-year-old Alexis Baca. Lexi, as her family called her, was traveling to the Denver area from New Mexico where she and her family were from.

Investigators said their efforts led to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they conducted interviews and collected evidence with the help of the Las Cruces Police Department. All four suspects, in this case, are from the Las Cruces area.

Jamie Alonso Moore is facing charges of first and second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Ashley Provine and Elizabeth Griffin are facing various charges, including accessory in first and second-degree murder and accessory to aggravated robbery.

Cody Hobirk is facing murder in the second degree and aggravated robbery charges. Provine, Griffin and Hobirk are facing charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Three of the four suspects are in custody but police said Griffin has not been arrested and they are still working on locating her but is not a safety threat to the general public.

The FBI was also involved with Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies and the Las Cruces Police Department in the investigation and arrests.

*Correction: Original headline said four people were arrested and was changed to reflect three people have been arrested and a fourth person is being located but an arrest warrant has been issued for her.