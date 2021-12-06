4 arrested in child sex sting operation in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced four arrests in a sting operation targeting child sex predators. From left: Amarnath Arikapudi, Jeffrey Beaman, Joshua McCathern and Satyander Dudee. (Credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County arrested four men in a sting operation targeting child sex predators.

“The operation targeted individuals who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with underage children,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sting operation was conducted in two Larimer County locations from Dec. 1-3, the Sheriff’s Office said. Those locations were not disclosed.

Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of its Strategic Enforcement Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, were involved in the joint operation.

Of the four arrests, two of the men had bonded out by Monday and another two remained in the county jail

Amarnath Arikapudi, 30, of Fort Collins

Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation x 2 counts (Felony 4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child x 2 counts (F4)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony x 2 counts (F5)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child x 2 counts (F3)

Arikapudi posted a $50,000 bond on Dec. 3.

Satyander Dudee, 53, of Versailles, Kentucky

Internet Luring of a Child w/Intent for Sexual Contact or Exploitation (F4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 4 Felony (F5)

Enticement of a Child (F4)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Dudee posted a $50,000 bond on Dec. 4.

Joshua McCathern, 39, of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

McCathern remained in jail Monday on a $35,000 bond.

Jeffrey Beaman, 51, of Fort Collins

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Beaman remained in jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.