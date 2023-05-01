AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Four people, including a minor, were arrested Sunday night following a shooting at the Southlands shopping mall and a police chase.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Aurora Police were called to the 6100 block of South Aurora Parkway at the mall about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located several shell casings in the parking lot. At least one store was placed on lockdown, but officers confirmed no one was injured in the shooting.

According to APD, a few minutes later at 10:04 p.m., the suspected vehicle, a black sedan, was located. Officers then attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when officers lost sight of the car near South Picadilly Road and South Riviera Way.

According to APD, moments after officers lost sight of the car, the vehicle allegedly crashed into another car causing the victim’s vehicle to roll. APD did not provide information on the status of the victim.

The four suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot after the crash, and Colorado State Patrol as well as the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching for the suspects.

After the foot chase, APD took two suspects into custody in the backyard of a home in the 20400 block of East Duke Drive. The other two suspects were taken into custody nearby.

One of the suspects is a minor, and the other three have yet to be identified.