Armed suspects allegedly tried to break into homes and stole two cars in Cherry Hills Village (Photo credit: Cherry Hills Village Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are warning residents in Cherry Hills Village of recent attempted break-ins and car thefts.

Commander Brennen Leininger with the Cherry Hills Village Police Department said the incidents happened late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Four armed suspects allegedly went to several homes and tried to open doors. Two high-end vehicles, that police said the thieves found the keys to, were stolen.

Armed suspects caught on surveillance camera in Cherry Hills Village (Photo distributed by Cherry Hills Village Police Department)

The surveillance photos show the suspects carrying what looks like firearms during the crime spree.

The department said it’s working with other Denver area agencies that are investigating similar incidents involving four suspects stealing cars.