DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Longmont are searching for four young adults who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a shoe store.

On Aug. 23 at 6:17 p.m., Longmont Police officers were called to the Famous Footwear store located at 205 Pratt Blvd. for an armed robbery. The area is located in a strip mall just above Left Hand Creek.

According to police, four Hispanic males entered the Famous Footwear and stole 10 to 12 pairs of shoes.

Once the thieves got to the parking lot, one of the suspects fired a handgun in the air and then fired another round at the store. The bullet struck the mirrored glass that sits west of the front door. The glass pane shattered, according to Longmont police.

This photo shows three of the four suspects. Police are looking for four males who allegedly robbed a Famous Foot wear and then fired a gun at the storefront. (Longmont Public Safety) This photo shows the suspect who fired the gun. Police are looking for four males who allegedly robbed a Famous Foot wear and then fired a gun at the storefront. (Longmont Public Safety)

While at the time of the robbery employees and patrons were in the store, police said nobody was injured.

The four suspects then fled the scene. Longmont Police said the males should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Longmont police said the four suspects are also believed to be connected to two other crimes in the Denver metro. Officers do not believe the males are Longmont residents and likely live in the metro area.

If you can identify or know the suspects pictured, you are asked to contact Detective Schlagel at 303-651-8543.