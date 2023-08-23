DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple inmates at the Adams County Jail in Brighton were transported to a hospital from likely overdoses.

FOX31 reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on reports of multiple inmates being treated for a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Adam Sherman said that four inmates in one of the jail’s housing units were taken to a local hospital.

The cause for the medical emergency has not been confirmed, but Sherman said an overdose is a “likely possibility.”

The condition of the inmates is not known at this time. Investigators will continue to determine what caused the medical emergency and if it was an overdose, how drugs got inside the jail.