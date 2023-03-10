VALDEZ, Colo. (KXRM) — In the late hours Thursday, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southern Colorado.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered in the Burro Canyon area in Valdez. Julie Bush of Weston, Colorado told KDVR’s sister station FOX21 News she felt the shaking at 11:07 p.m.

“We’re at 7,600 feet and it felt like an explosion, stuff flew off the walls and I’m still shaking!” said Bush.

Courtesy: FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey

USGS’s website shows the shaking might have been felt as far north as Fort Carson and Fountain areas.

The USGS “Did you feel it?” program uses reports from citizens to estimate where the earthquake was likely felt. Here’s their map for the overnight earthquake.

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey

Over the last three weeks, there have been six earthquakes in the southern Colorado area and one in Northern New Mexico with the 4.3 magnitude earthquake being the most intense in that period.