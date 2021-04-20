4/20 deals to satisfy your highest level of munchies

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is 4/20, the national holiday to celebrate marijuana consumption.
If you are looking for a way to satisfy your munchies, some restaurants are celebrating with a few deals.
Here’s a list of local deals to help you save a few bucks and satisfy your hunger:
- Shake Shack (Postmates): All customers who place an order for the 4/20 Double SMOKEShack on Postmates will get $4 off orders of $20 or more by using the code ACTION
- Insomnia Cookies: Free classic cookie with delivery order or 2 deluxe cookies for $4.20.
- Cheba Hut: Nug served on 2021 Disc for $4.20
- Jack in the Box: When you order through the app, you will get 20% off your purchase
- Smashburger: Buy One, Get One Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Snarf’s Sandwiches: $1 brownie with any purchase