3rd victim of Poudre Canyon flood found, other 2 victims identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One family member remains missing from the Poudre Canyon flood after the body of a third victim was recovered on Monday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in the Poudre River around 10 a.m. Several crews worked to recover the body of an adult male near mile marker 92.

Patricia Brown, 59, of Madison, Wisconsin was identified as the first victim found after the devastating floods. Her body was retrieved from the river on Wednesday.

With the use of cadaver dogs and a large group of search and recue personnel, the second victim, 61-year-old David Brown of San Antonio, Texas was discovered on Sunday.

Heavy rain fell on the Cameron Peak burn scar causing flash flooding through the Poudre Canyon on Tuesday last week. Highway 14 was closed for days and some power lines have still not been restored.

Neighbors who spent many years and summers a few doors down from the family told FOX31 they are shocked and heartbroken.

“Our grandparents knew them well. They knew everybody in this cabin community,” Brita LaTona said, “It’s so devastating and surreal on so many levels.”

LCSO said there are planned search efforts for Tuesday, and the third victim’s identity will be released by the coroner.