DENVER (KDVR) — A rafter died while recreating on the Arkansas River east of Salida on Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW said witnesses saw three people enter the Bear Creek Rapid around 3 p.m. on Friday. The rafters were thrown from the watercraft when it flipped in the Class III rapid, CPW said.

One person got to shore on their own and another was rescued by a ranger with CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. CPW said the third rafter most likely got entangled with the upside-down raft, which was spotted about 2 miles downstream just above Wellsville.

CPW said the rafter, who was wearing a life jacket, got separated from the raft and ended up on an island above the Wellsville Bridge.

Boaters on a private craft brought the victim to shore where CPR was performed, but the rafter was pronounced dead at the river.

CPW said this is the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023 and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.

A man seen tubing down the river drowned after getting caught up in swift water on June 16.

Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, urged those recreating on the Arkansas River to check conditions by calling the AHRA before entering or for them to use a commercial rafting company.

A canoer died on the Colorado River earlier on Friday after being swept up in fast-moving water.

CPW reminds water recreators to use safety gear and take precautions at all times. Snowmelt runoff and heavy rains have risen water levels causing the velocity of Colorado’s bodies of water to increase.