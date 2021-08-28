3rd person dies from US 285 head-on crash between Pine Junction and Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 36-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a crash that killed two other people on U.S. 285 between Pine Junction and Conifer on Thursday, Colorado State Patrol said.

The man was driving a 2021 red Dodge pickup when it struck a black Ford F-150 head-on killing a woman and 2-year-old child.

CSP said the red truck involved was reportedly driving recklessly prior to the crash.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 285 between Pine Junction and Conifer, around mile post 232, according to CSP. One person died at the scene and four people were taken to the hospital. A second person died shortly after being transported.

The conditions of the remaining injured parties have not been reported.

The crash has created major concerns as the highway has reportedly been dangerous to drive on.

“Honestly, we avoid going places on weekends because of the traffic on 285,” Conifer resident Amy Gardner told FOX31.

Gardner is one of nearly 200 people that reached out to FOX31 Friday afternoon to discuss safety concerns on the highway.