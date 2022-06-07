DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver third-grader is being hailed as a “hero” for helping her grandparents make it out of their burning home.

Laura Pacheco, 7, was with her grandparents in their home in the 4800 block of West Gill Place on Sunday, when the home caught fire. Pacheco woke up both her grandpa and grandma. The grandpa was then able to find and rescue the couple’s three dogs.

“I told my grandpa to get on the floor because we couldn’t breathe,” Pacheco said.

Tuesday, the little girl was honored at Denver Fire Station No. 28. She was made an honorary firefighter for the day. The family presented her with balloons and flowers.

“She’s amazing,” says Mario Tafoya, the girl’s grandfather. “I think she learned that stuff in school.”

To help with the rebuilding of their home, the family is collecting donations through Cash App.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.