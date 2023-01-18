LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms.

Further testing will be done throughout the whole building, the city said in a release Wednesday.

The test was done out of an abundance of caution, even though library staff had not seen evidence of drug use or any drug paraphernalia.

“The safety of our employees and library patrons is our first priority,” Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg said.

This was the third public library in Colorado to close in the last two months for elevated meth levels.

The Boulder Main Library closed in late December, and the Englewood Public Library closed earlier this month.

The Boulder Regional Transportation District downtown station bathrooms were also closed for meth contamination.

Littleton will work with experts in cleaning and testing. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment and Arapahoe County Public Health will also provide guidance through the remediation and cleaning of the library.