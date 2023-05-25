DENVER (KDVR) — A homegrown award-winning burger joint is putting the finishing touches on its third location in a new city south of Denver.

Get ready Littleton, the Cherry Cricket is coming your way.

On May 20, the Colorado staple posted a video on its Facebook of the Cherry Cricket sign being hoisted up above its new location. “Littleton, if you’re looking for a sign…,” said the company.

The third location doesn’t have an official opening date yet, but the burger joint will be located at 819 West Littleton Blvd.

If you are looking to be a part of Colorado history, the Littleton location is now hiring. Through May 26, the restaurant is holding open interviews from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the new location. The business asks that you bring a resume and be prepared to meet the team on the spot. Training will begin on June 7.

The Cherry Cricket has been around for 78 years and was originally named Mary Zimmerman’s Bar after the original owner before being called the Cherry Cricket in 1950.

The burger joint has two other locations, the original restaurant in Cherry Creek and another in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.