DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned that a third teacher with the Cherry Creek School District has passed away.

The Cherry Creek School District said freshman baseball coach and Willow Creek Elementary physical education teacher Scott Nash died over the weekend.

His cause of death has not been released. FOX31 asked the school district if his cause of death was related to bacterial meningitis death of another teacher in the district and the district said they did not believe so.

Two Eaglecrest teachers pass away

Earlier this week, the school district said Maddie Schmidt, a teacher at the integrated learning center for Eaglecrest High School, died over the weekend.

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department alerted the district that the teacher “had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.”

In a letter sent to students and parents, Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil said Judith Geoffroy, a para at the integrated learning center at the school, also died over the weekend.

According to the letter sent to the community, both deaths were of natural causes and were unrelated. CCSD said Geoffroy’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Eaglecrest High School was closed on Wednesday. CCSD is working to identify students and staff who may have been in close contact with Schmidt.