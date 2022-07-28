LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A third suspect was arrested in a deadly shooting that killed a 28-year-old man on July 16.

The Littleton Police Department arrested 34-year-old Felicia Cruz Wednesday for second-degree murder. Cruz is the third person accused of being involved in the shooting. Darla Rodriguez, 29, and Adam Vilders, 37, were arrested last week on second-degree murder charges. All suspects are being held at the Arapahoe County Jail.

Littleton police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle around 3:20 a.m. on July 16 and found Luke Scott Clayton, 28, who had been shot multiple times in the chest. He died on the scene.

Littleton police said at the time they were searching for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV in relation to the shooting.