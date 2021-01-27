38 gunshots fired in Aurora neighborhood, home hit almost a mile away

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Around 40 shots were fired early Sunday morning, just blocks away from Smoky Hill High School, and it turns out the bullets traveled much farther than anyone imagined.

Rodrigo Vivas was sleeping with his wife and 6-year-old daughter when two bullets ricocheted through their home. Another ripped through the family’s SUV. Several more tore up the apartment next door.

“I feel scared and worried for my family and for me,” Vivas told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

However, Aurora police now tell FOX31 those bullets weren’t fired right outside the home, as the family thought, but a couple of blocks away on East Whitaker Drive where a party was being held.

Thirty-eight rounds were recovered by police. Police say many of the shots may have been fired from a moving vehicle.

Several of those bullets traveled to the apartments on East Chenango Avenue. At least one also traveled almost a mile, hitting Dave Morford’s home on South Memphis Street. He found the bullet in his bathroom.

“It gives people like me, responsible gun owners, a bad name,” Morfrod said.

Aurora police behavior like that is dangerous.

“It can potentially be deadly,” said Officer Salvatore Fazio, a firearms instructor with the Aurora Police Department.

Fazio says he has heard of bullets traveling well beyond a mile, in some cases hitting and killing people.

That’s why he says there are consequences any time a shot is fired in city limits.

“You’re responsible from the time the bullet leaves the barrel until it comes to rest, 100 percent of the time,” Fazio said.

Aurora police couldn’t discuss this specific case, but tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers the department’s gang unit is now investigating.

The suspect or suspects are still on the loose.

If you saw what happened or know who might be responsible, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.