37 million predicted to travel for Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — AAA’s latest travel projections are predicting a giant increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

AAA is predicting a roughly 60% increase in Memorial Day weekend travel from last year, meaning around 37 million Americans will be traveling nation-wide. A majority of Americans are choosing to travel by car. In fact, AAA predicts 642,000 Coloradans are planning on road-tripping for the holiday.

This means Colorado roads will be packed, according to AAA. The Memorial Day projections also show that Denver is the fourth-most popular Memorial Day weekend destination in the United States, with Colorado Springs coming in fifth.

“The secret’s out: with world-class outdoor recreation and the robust travel infrastructure to back it up, Colorado is the place to be this summer,” said AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley. “That’s great news for our economy, even if it means dealing with higher gas prices and a little extra traffic for a while.”

A little extra traffic goes a long way. Traffic delays are expected to begin on the Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend, with the heaviest delays taking place Thursday and Friday afternoons. Colorado travelers are warned their travel time may double, due to traffic around Denver and Colorado Springs.

Gas prices will also rise, according to AAA. The gas price national average is expected to reach $3 per gallon. Colorado’s cheapest gas can be found in the Boulder and Longmont area, where the average price sits at $2.94 per gallon.

AAA cautions travelers to be aware of the different COVID-19 guidelines in each county and state. Memorial Day travelers can visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map for more information on these restrictions.