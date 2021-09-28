350 janitors at Denver International Airport voting on strike

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport are voting whether to go on strike for better wages and workloads.

DIA service employees, including members of the Service Employees International Union, working for Denver city contractor, Flagship, were refused better wages. These employees have been cleaning and sanitizing DIA and the Westin hotel for over a year and a half.

“We put ourselves at risk every day to keep this airport running through COVID,” said 16-year veteran janitor Densley Philbert. “We are sick of being understaffed, overworked, underpaid, and undervalued for our work. We are ready to do what it takes for our families, including going on strike, to get the fair wages and respect we deserve for the services we provide.”

As it turns out, there is a connection between the janitors’ low wages and the recent DIA staff shortages.

“It’s no wonder that folks looking for work aren’t looking here,” said DIA janitor Guillermo Booz. “We’ve built our lives and our careers at these jobs, but putting yourself at risk every day for wages that can’t even pay the rent isn’t what most people would consider a good job.”

DIA janitors will end their voting on Sept. 29, and announce the results. A possible strike could take place anytime after Sept. 30.