DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Medical Examiner has identified Shakeita Pierce, 34, as the woman who died after being stabbed in the 800 block of South Oneida Street on Saturday evening.

DPD officers responded to a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead around 2:55 a.m.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867).