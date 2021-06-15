34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job, survey says

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new survey out Tuesday morning says 34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job in the next several months.

According to Robert Half’s new job optimism research, the top reasons are to get a salary boost and have greater opportunities for career advancement.

More than 2,800 people were surveyed.

According to the survey, workers are looking for the following in their next role:

41% of Denver workers want a fully remote job

41% of local workers are also interested in full-time contracting

28% prefer to work for an organization that better aligns with their personal values

Here’s how Denver compares to other major markets when it comes to workers planning to look for a new job in the next several months:

Atlanta – 50% Charlotte – 44% Houston – 41%* Sacramento – 41%* Dallas – 38%* Washington, D.C. – 38%* Cincinnati – 37%* Raleigh – 37%* Seattle – 36% Denver – 34% Chicago – 33%* Los Angeles – 33%* Phoenix – 33%* San Francisco – 33%* Miami – 32% Austin – 31% Boston – 30%* Indianapolis – 30%* Tampa – 30%* New York – 29% Portland – 28% Pittsburgh – 27%* San Diego – 27%* Detroit – 25% Cleveland – 24%* Minneapolis – 24%* Nashville – 22%* Philadelphia – 22%*

*denotes a tie