34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job, survey says

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new survey out Tuesday morning says 34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job in the next several months.
According to Robert Half’s new job optimism research, the top reasons are to get a salary boost and have greater opportunities for career advancement.
More than 2,800 people were surveyed.
According to the survey, workers are looking for the following in their next role:
- 41% of Denver workers want a fully remote job
- 41% of local workers are also interested in full-time contracting
- 28% prefer to work for an organization that better aligns with their personal values
Here’s how Denver compares to other major markets when it comes to workers planning to look for a new job in the next several months:
- Atlanta – 50%
- Charlotte – 44%
- Houston – 41%*
- Sacramento – 41%*
- Dallas – 38%*
- Washington, D.C. – 38%*
- Cincinnati – 37%*
- Raleigh – 37%*
- Seattle – 36%
- Denver – 34%
- Chicago – 33%*
- Los Angeles – 33%*
- Phoenix – 33%*
- San Francisco – 33%*
- Miami – 32%
- Austin – 31%
- Boston – 30%*
- Indianapolis – 30%*
- Tampa – 30%*
- New York – 29%
- Portland – 28%
- Pittsburgh – 27%*
- San Diego – 27%*
- Detroit – 25%
- Cleveland – 24%*
- Minneapolis – 24%*
- Nashville – 22%*
- Philadelphia – 22%*
*denotes a tie