34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job, survey says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new survey out Tuesday morning says 34% of Denver workers plan to look for a new job in the next several months.

According to Robert Half’s new job optimism research, the top reasons are to get a salary boost and have greater opportunities for career advancement.

More than 2,800 people were surveyed.

According to the survey, workers are looking for the following in their next role:

  • 41% of Denver workers want a fully remote job
  • 41% of local workers are also interested in full-time contracting
  • 28% prefer to work for an organization that better aligns with their personal values

Here’s how Denver compares to other major markets when it comes to workers planning to look for a new job in the next several months:

  1. Atlanta – 50%
  2. Charlotte – 44%
  3. Houston – 41%*
  4. Sacramento – 41%*
  5. Dallas – 38%*
  6. Washington, D.C. – 38%*
  7. Cincinnati – 37%*
  8. Raleigh – 37%*
  9. Seattle – 36%
  10. Denver – 34%
  11. Chicago – 33%*
  12. Los Angeles – 33%*
  13. Phoenix – 33%*
  14. San Francisco – 33%*
  15. Miami – 32%
  16. Austin – 31%
  17. Boston – 30%*
  18. Indianapolis – 30%*
  19. Tampa – 30%*
  20. New York – 29%
  21. Portland – 28%
  22. Pittsburgh – 27%*
  23. San Diego – 27%*
  24. Detroit – 25%
  25. Cleveland – 24%*
  26. Minneapolis – 24%*
  27. Nashville – 22%*
  28. Philadelphia – 22%*

*denotes a tie

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories