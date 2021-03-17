33-year-old woman killed in Colorado Springs, homicide investigation underway

33-year-old Alison Cantrell, identified as victim in homicide investigation near Old Pueblo Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A death investigation on Old Pueblo Road, near Midway Ranch Road, has now been upgraded to a homicide. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Alison Cantrell of Colorado Springs.

On March 15, at around 1:30 p.m. El Paso County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call that someone saw a body in the area.

The cause of death will be released later by the Coroner’s Office once they have enough information.

This is still an active investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with more information about this case to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.