31 ways to celebrate Fall in Colorado

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is officially here. So, what’s the best way to celebrate? From a piping hot mug of spiced apple cider, to a trip to the pumpkin patch, there’s a wide variety of things you can do this time of year.

Here’s our bucket list of things you can do:

  1. Visit a pumpkin patch  
  2. Go on a hayride
  3. Drink a warm cup of cider
  4. Wear a flannel shirt
  5. Visit a corn maze
  6. Go leaf-peeping
  7. Cook homemade soup
  8. Sit in front of the fire
  9. Bake a pie
  10. Replace your candles with fall scents
  11. Hang a fall wreath
  12. Pick apples
  13. Go camping
  14. Roast marshmallows on a bonfire
  15. Jump in a pile of leaves
  16. Do a fall photo shoot with your family
  17. Host a pumpkin carving party
  18. Go for a fall hike in your favorite sweater
  19. Make a crock pot of spicy pork green Chile
  20. Bake cinnamon rolls
  21. Try some local pumpkin beers
  22. Check out a fall festival
  23. Make your favorite fall latte or visit a local shop to test one out
  24. Take a train ride to see the fall colors
  25. Donate your old fall clothes
  26. Watch the elk in Evergreen or Estes Park (keep a safe distance)
  27. Decorate your house for fall
  28. Host a fall dinner party
  29. Collect leaves and use them to make a photo frame
  30. Create a blanket fort in your living room and have a Halloween movie marathon
  31. Send a surprise fall care package to a friend or family member

If you plan to check anything off of this list, we’d love to see your photos. You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article.

Happy Fall!

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories