31 ways to celebrate Fall in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is officially here. So, what’s the best way to celebrate? From a piping hot mug of spiced apple cider, to a trip to the pumpkin patch, there’s a wide variety of things you can do this time of year.
Here’s our bucket list of things you can do:
- Visit a pumpkin patch
- Go on a hayride
- Drink a warm cup of cider
- Wear a flannel shirt
- Visit a corn maze
- Go leaf-peeping
- Cook homemade soup
- Sit in front of the fire
- Bake a pie
- Replace your candles with fall scents
- Hang a fall wreath
- Pick apples
- Go camping
- Roast marshmallows on a bonfire
- Jump in a pile of leaves
- Do a fall photo shoot with your family
- Host a pumpkin carving party
- Go for a fall hike in your favorite sweater
- Make a crock pot of spicy pork green Chile
- Bake cinnamon rolls
- Try some local pumpkin beers
- Check out a fall festival
- Make your favorite fall latte or visit a local shop to test one out
- Take a train ride to see the fall colors
- Donate your old fall clothes
- Watch the elk in Evergreen or Estes Park (keep a safe distance)
- Decorate your house for fall
- Host a fall dinner party
- Collect leaves and use them to make a photo frame
- Create a blanket fort in your living room and have a Halloween movie marathon
- Send a surprise fall care package to a friend or family member
Happy Fall!