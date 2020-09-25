31 ways to celebrate Fall in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is officially here. So, what’s the best way to celebrate? From a piping hot mug of spiced apple cider, to a trip to the pumpkin patch, there’s a wide variety of things you can do this time of year.

Here’s our bucket list of things you can do:

Visit a pumpkin patch Go on a hayride Drink a warm cup of cider Wear a flannel shirt Visit a corn maze Go leaf-peeping Cook homemade soup Sit in front of the fire Bake a pie Replace your candles with fall scents Hang a fall wreath Pick apples Go camping Roast marshmallows on a bonfire Jump in a pile of leaves Do a fall photo shoot with your family Host a pumpkin carving party Go for a fall hike in your favorite sweater Make a crock pot of spicy pork green Chile Bake cinnamon rolls Try some local pumpkin beers Check out a fall festival Make your favorite fall latte or visit a local shop to test one out Take a train ride to see the fall colors Donate your old fall clothes Watch the elk in Evergreen or Estes Park (keep a safe distance) Decorate your house for fall Host a fall dinner party Collect leaves and use them to make a photo frame Create a blanket fort in your living room and have a Halloween movie marathon Send a surprise fall care package to a friend or family member

If you plan to check anything off of this list, we’d love to see your photos. You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article.

Happy Fall!