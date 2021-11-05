31 kids find forever homes as part of Denver Adoption Day

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a big day for 31 children in the City and County of Denver. They were officially and legally adopted by their foster families.

For 3-year-old Reyes, it was just another day with his family. For his foster parents, Kate Kopishke and Haydn Nemitz, it is a pretty big day, for Reyes will now legally be their son.

“It’s a very complicated feeling, going into it today, I decided that I wanted to be excited today,” said Kate Kopishke.

Kate and Haydn are one of 27 families at the City and County of Denver who will be given legal custody of 31 children in their care. It is all part of Denver Adoption Day.

“We set it in conjunction with national adoption day and it is a single day set throughout the year to set more than one adoption and make it a really special event for whole bunch of families,” said Abby Young, court executive and clerk of court.

Three-year-old Reyes has been with Kate and Haydn since he was 10 months old. He will be Kate and Haydn’s third adopted child.

After a 20-minute court proceeding, it was official.

“It is a long time coming,” said Kate Kopishke. “Yeah, there really wasn’t much uncertainty in the past several months so, like today it’s self it’s just a really great day,” said Haydn.

On this day of Nov. 5, 2021, the City and County of Denver is officially recognizing what 3-year-old Reyes knew all along, that Kate and Haydn are his mom and dad.