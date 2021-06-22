$30M Peña Boulevard improvement project hits major milestone

DENVER (KDVR) — Your drive to Denver International Airport is about to feel roomier following the opening of all five inbound lanes.

This major milestone in the Peña Boulevard Improvement Project is designed to lower the amount of traffic weaving while addressing aging infrastructure that is over 25 years old.

The $30 million revamping project was launched last summer when travel restrictions were implemented across the country and inbound traffic towards the airport was minimal.

“We began this critical work on Peña Boulevard last summer and expedited work to take advantage of the lower passenger volumes,” said airport CEO Kim Day.

As the inbound portion of the project approaches the finish line, future partial closures are expected to continue installing signage as well as completing the “Return-to-Terminal” loop.

This includes immediate overnight closures happening from June 22 and 23 that will last from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

🚧 Each night until July 2, inbound Peña will have nightly lane closures from before Jackson Gap to the terminal from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Please allow yourself 15-30 minutes extra, if you are headed to the airport. And please slow down in the construction zone. ⚠️ 👷 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 21, 2021

The project is expected to be completed in mid-August with some parts running into September.

“Ultimately, these improvements prepare DEN for future growth as we continue to make our way to 80 million annual passengers,” said Kim Day

Future closures and related announcements will be posted to the project’s Twitter and Facebook pages.